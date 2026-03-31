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Vedica Elevates Def Leppard India Tour with Premium Presence

Vedica, a premium beverage by Bisleri International, joins Def Leppard's India tour, enhancing the live music experience across three cities. Vedica's branding and free hydration by Bisleri aim to elevate the concert atmosphere. This partnership emphasizes Bisleri's commitment to quality drinking water and cultural milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:02 IST
Vedica Elevates Def Leppard India Tour with Premium Presence
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) – Vedica, Bisleri International's premium beverage category, is making waves by joining the India tour of legendary rock band Def Leppard. Organized by BookMyShow Live, the tour spans Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, offering fans a high-energy live music experience.

Vedica enhances its on-ground presence with branded water carts and a signature balloon activation, while Bisleri ensures fans access safe drinking water through free hydration stations at the venues. This partnership is a cultural milestone for Bisleri, aligning with their commitment to quality and an elevated live music experience.

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri, expressed pride in being part of this event and emphasized how Vedica resonates with the sophisticated lifestyle and high-energy atmosphere of the tour. Similarly, BookMyShow's Samradha Tibrewala highlighted the importance of hydration at live events, made possible by partners like Bisleri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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