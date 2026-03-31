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Spain Denounces Israeli Law as 'Step Towards Apartheid'

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized the Israeli parliament's approval of a death penalty law for Palestinians, calling it a move towards apartheid. The law, deemed asymmetrical by Sanchez, does not apply equally to Israelis. This development has deepened the diplomatic rift between Spain and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:41 IST
Spain Denounces Israeli Law as 'Step Towards Apartheid'
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Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned Israel's recent legislative move, describing it as a "step towards apartheid." The Israeli parliament recently approved a law enforcing the death sentence for Palestinians convicted by military courts, sparking international outcry.

Sanchez criticized the disparity in treatment that, while Palestinians could face the death penalty, Israelis committing similar acts would not, emphasizing the inconsistency. This asymmetrical measure prompted a strong reaction from Sanchez, drawing parallels to South Africa's past racial segregation policies.

Tensions between Spain and Israel have escalated following Spain's harsh stance during the 2023-25 Gaza war, which it labeled as genocide, and its opposition to U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran. The ongoing conflict led Spain to recall its ambassador from Israel, marking a significant diplomatic rift between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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