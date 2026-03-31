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Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Noorpur Jattan

A statue of B R Ambedkar was vandalized in Noorpur Jattan village by unidentified persons using a rod-like object. The incident has sparked protests led by Bahujan Samaj Party, which demands swift action. A video claims pro-Khalistan responsibility for the act, prompting police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:45 IST
Ambedkar Statue Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Noorpur Jattan
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The village of Noorpur Jattan witnessed distress as a statue of B R Ambedkar was desecrated by unknown individuals using a rod-like object. Enclosed in toughened glass, the statue suffered significant damage, leading to public outrage and protests organized by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Adding to the tension, a video emerged on social media showing pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun claiming responsibility for the act. The police are presently scrutinizing the footage to verify the claims and have filed a case against unidentified persons. There were no CCTV cameras at the vandalism site, but law enforcement is examining nearby footage for clues.

This incident, not the first of its kind in the region, has sparked significant political and community backlash, with the opposition condemning the lack of protective measures. The Bahujan Samaj Party has vowed to rally and demand the government ensure the statues' protection, highlighting fears of a broader conspiracy aimed at disrupting communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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