Federal Panel Exempts Gulf Drillers from Endangered Species Law

In a significant policy shift, a federal panel on Tuesday voted to exempt oil and gas drillers in the Gulf of Mexico from a decades-old legislation aimed at protecting endangered species.

The controversial decision will affect various species, including vulnerable whales, birds, and sea turtles, raising concerns among environmentalists.

The meeting, which drew considerable attention and was broadcast via livestream, had the Endangered Species Committee deliberating on the exemption's implications for the ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)