Federal Panel Exempts Gulf Drillers from Endangered Species Law
A federal panel has voted to exempt oil and gas drillers in the Gulf of Mexico from a long-standing law designed to protect endangered species, such as whales, birds, and sea turtles. The decision was made during a livestreamed meeting of the Endangered Species Committee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:44 IST
In a significant policy shift, a federal panel on Tuesday voted to exempt oil and gas drillers in the Gulf of Mexico from a decades-old legislation aimed at protecting endangered species.
The controversial decision will affect various species, including vulnerable whales, birds, and sea turtles, raising concerns among environmentalists.
The meeting, which drew considerable attention and was broadcast via livestream, had the Endangered Species Committee deliberating on the exemption's implications for the ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)