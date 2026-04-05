Kumbh Mela: A Testament to India's Inclusive Cultural Ethos

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the cultural significance of the Kumbh Mela, describing it as a symbol of India's inclusive ethos. He noted that the festival transcends caste and ideology, uniting individuals in a quest for spiritual purification through sacred rivers like the Ganga and Godavari.

At the closing ceremony of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, Fadnavis assured that the Nashik Simhasta Kumbh Mela 2027 would be smoothly organized. He detailed government policies, including a past ban on cow slaughter and actions against fraudulent religious conversions, emphasizing protection for women's rights and cautioning against so-called hypocrisy within the community.

During discussions on Kumbh Mela, the focus remained on effective management and maintaining the Godavari's continuous flow. The Chief Minister outlined the state's efforts to preserve the river, underscoring that the event is guided by saints, with the government providing necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)