Himachal's Green Vision: Mission 32% Forest Cover

The Himachal Pradesh government has set an ambitious target to increase the forest cover in the state from the current 29.50% to 32% by 2030. Announced in the 2026-27 fiscal budget, the initiative 'Mission 32 Per cent' aims to transform Himachal into a green Himalayan state, enhancing biodiversity.

According to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, this target is pivotal for addressing climate change, maintaining ecological balance, and ensuring sustainable development. Over the past three years, the state has launched various innovative initiatives integrating forest expansion, conservation, and community participation.

Among these, the Mukhyamantri Van Vistaar Yojana plays a crucial role by converting barren hills into green landscapes. The state has already planted 60% of fruit-bearing saplings on 600 hectares of land. Furthermore, the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana supports large-scale plantation efforts, helping to rejuvenate forest areas and create jobs for local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)