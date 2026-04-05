Uttar Pradesh's Film City: A New Horizon for Young Talent

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the establishment of a Film City in the state will enable its young talent to secure employment locally, instead of migrating to cities like Mumbai.

Speaking at a BJP 'Yuva Samvad' event, Adityanath cited film producer Boney Kapoor's involvement as a catalyst, as he requested a date for the Film City's foundation-laying ceremony.

The Noida International Film City project, linked with Noida International Airport, promises to boost job opportunities and keep talents such as Ravi Kishan working within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)