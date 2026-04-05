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Uttar Pradesh's Film City: A New Horizon for Young Talent

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the potential of the upcoming Film City in Uttar Pradesh to provide local job opportunities and retain talent within the state. With input from film producer Boney Kapoor, the project is set to generate significant employment, supported by Noida International Airport's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 05-04-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 21:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Film City: A New Horizon for Young Talent
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the establishment of a Film City in the state will enable its young talent to secure employment locally, instead of migrating to cities like Mumbai.

Speaking at a BJP 'Yuva Samvad' event, Adityanath cited film producer Boney Kapoor's involvement as a catalyst, as he requested a date for the Film City's foundation-laying ceremony.

The Noida International Film City project, linked with Noida International Airport, promises to boost job opportunities and keep talents such as Ravi Kishan working within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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