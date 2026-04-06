Lisa Kudrow Critiques Modern Sitcoms for Playing It Safe

Actor Lisa Kudrow has reignited discussions about television comedy by criticizing modern sitcoms for their reluctance to take risks, contending they shy away from humor that challenges audiences. In a candid interview with Variety, the 'Friends' star conveyed her disenchantment with many of today's multi-camera productions, suggesting they miss the daring edge that once characterized the genre.

Known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends,' Kudrow expressed her lack of attraction toward new sitcoms shot before live audiences. Discussing the trajectory of comedy, she highlighted classics such as '30 Rock', 'Seinfeld', and 'Friends' as benchmarks of incisive writing and courageous humor.

Reflecting on the current state of sitcoms, Kudrow said she wishes the genre showed more evolution, questioning if it is truly advancing or stuck in place. She remarked that contemporary shows often avoid making jokes that might challenge viewers or take them by surprise.

Kudrow elaborated that impactful comedy thrives on the element of surprise and unpredictability, arguing that the most memorable jokes are those that push boundaries. She revisited her celebrated role as Phoebe in 'Friends,' noting that while audiences perceived the character as a 'ditz,' she saw Phoebe's eccentricity as misunderstood rather than indicative of a lack of intelligence.

'Friends', which aired from 1994 to 2004, is one of the most influential sitcoms ever. Kudrow's performance garnered a Primetime Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, further underscoring her impact on the comedic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)