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Kejriwal Faces High Court in Delhi Liquor Scam Hearing

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP National Convenor, appeared in the Delhi High Court regarding his recusal application in the alleged liquor scam case. The court reviewed a CBI plea challenging discharged orders. Justice Sharma is overseeing the case, with other proceedings pending in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:00 IST
Kejriwal Faces High Court in Delhi Liquor Scam Hearing
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his wife arrive at Delhi HC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alongside his wife, appeared at the Delhi High Court on Monday. This appearance was in connection with his recusal application before Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma amid allegations related to a liquor scam. Notably, Kejriwal is poised to present his arguments before the court.

In a tight-lipped response to media queries, Kejriwal refrained from commenting, citing that "the matter is sub-judice." The hearing involved a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which challenges the trial court's earlier decision to discharge Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others involved in the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, who is presiding over the case, had earlier granted time to all respondents, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, to respond to the CBI's plea. Additionally, it is important to note that the implicated counsel from the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that a swift examination of the trial court's discharge order was needed, portraying it as an 'exception order' that demands prompt reevaluation.

Senior Advocate N. Hariharan, representing Kejriwal, countered by seeking additional time due to the voluminous nature of the impugned order, reportedly spanning 500 pages. Furthermore, he brought to the court's attention a pending Special Leave Petition with the Supreme Court, which could impact the ongoing proceedings. Post deliberations, the High Court granted more time for reply submissions, scheduling the next hearing for April 6.

This case finds its origins in the alleged irregular practices related to Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22, an issue currently under investigation by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, a Delhi court had discharged Kejriwal, former minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others from charges related to the policy, which was later revoked.

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