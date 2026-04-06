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Hailey Bieber Celebrates Easter in 'Cool Mom' Style

Hailey Bieber shares a captivating glimpse into her family Easter celebration, embodying her 'cool mom' persona. Through a stylish Instagram post, featuring moments with son Jack and husband Justin, she blends motherhood with pop-culture flair, echoing a nod to 'Mean Girls'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:28 IST
Hailey Bieber Celebrates Easter in 'Cool Mom' Style
Hailey Bieber with son Jack (Photo/Instagram/@haileybieber). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hailey Bieber has welcomed a new chapter in her life as a parent, showcasing her undeniable flair and style in a recent Easter celebration. The Rhode founder took to Instagram to post a series of images that encapsulate her embrace of the 'cool mom' persona.

Accompanied by the caption 'not regular mom, cool mom,' a nod to the famous line from the film 'Mean Girls', Bieber channeled her inner Mrs. George, illustrating that motherhood hasn't diminished her keen sense of pop culture.

The Instagram post, which has captivated fans, begins with an image of Hailey sporting bunny ears and sunglasses while enjoying a coffee. It progresses with scenes of her with her son, Jack, including a touching video of her cradling him while they view a performance together. Another poignant moment captures her husband, Justin Bieber, sitting with Jack in front of an outdoor fireplace, showcasing a scene from Justin's concert documentary, 'Never Say Never'.

Fans and friends alike reacted with enthusiasm to the post. A fan commented, expressing excitement over the 'Never Say Never' scene, while Kylie Jenner and Lauren Perez praised Hailey's chic style and motherhood approach.

Hailey and Justin Bieber, having first married in 2018 and renewing their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed their son Jack in August 2024. Since announcing Hailey's pregnancy in May of that year, the pair has been sharing moments from their family journey, much to the delight of their followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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