The Studio's Anchor: Remembering Catherine O'Hara

Seth Rogen, co-creator and lead actor of the hit drama 'The Studio,' expressed the profound impact Catherine O'Hara's passing has had on the show's upcoming season. Known for her memorable roles in films like 'Home Alone' and 'Beetlejuice,' O'Hara passed away in January at the age of 71.

'The Studio,' a Lionsgate Television and Apple TV production, has garnered accolades for its behind-the-scenes depiction of Hollywood's big studios. In a recent interview with The Times, Rogen shared the emotional and creative challenges faced following O'Hara's death, describing her as the anchor of the series.

The show, which has won numerous awards, including thirteen Emmys, returns for a second season, exploring themes of loss and resilience. Rogen highlighted that O'Hara's character, Patty Leigh, was crucial to the narrative, and her absence will be acknowledged in the upcoming season with sensitivity and respect.