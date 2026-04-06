Honoring Tradition: Balbir Singh's Dance Legacy

Balbir Singh, a prominent Kathak exponent, has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his outstanding contributions to the field of dance. Singh views this prestigious accolade as a tribute to the enduring guru-shishya tradition of Indian classical arts.

Originally from India and now residing in the UK, Singh received his training from Padmashri Guru Pratap Pawar. He has since channelled this rich heritage into the British cultural landscape through his innovative efforts with the Balbir Singh Dance Company (BSDC) in Leeds. As its founder and artistic director, Singh has pioneered the integration of Kathak and contemporary dance for over two decades.

The MBE, bestowed at Windsor Castle, acknowledges not only his artistic prowess but also his role in fostering cultural connections. He has mentored over 100 emerging artists and launched 'Nayak,' a digital initiative to broaden access to classical Indian dance. BSDC stands as a testament to Indian dance's enduring global influence.