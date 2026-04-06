Left Menu

Nityaannadana Scheme: Serving Devotion and Compassion

The Nityaannadana scheme, begun in 1985 by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, has grown from feeding 2,000 devotees at Tirupati temple daily to 2.8 lakh today. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted its sustained success, supported by a thriving Trust Fund, and its expansion across 60 temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:45 IST
Nityaannadana Scheme: Serving Devotion and Compassion
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, the Nityaannadana scheme has celebrated another year of providing nourishment at Tirupati temple. Initiated in 1985 by N T Rama Rao, the endeavor now serves 2.8 lakh devotees daily. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the scheme's remarkable journey and its expansion across 60 other temples.

The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam initiative was launched on April 6, 1985, with a modest start of feeding 2,000 people. Over four decades, it has transformed into a massive operation supported by a Trust Fund exceeding Rs 2,500 crore. This success is attributed to devotee cooperation and mutual partnership, Naidu expressed in a statement.

Furthermore, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams custodians have broadened their humanitarian reach by introducing similar programs in health and education sectors via the Vidya Danam Trust and Pranadanam Trust, continuing the spirit of generosity and support for societal welfare.

TRENDING

1
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

 India
2
JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

 India
3
Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

 India
4
Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026