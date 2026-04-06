Nityaannadana Scheme: Serving Devotion and Compassion

In a significant milestone, the Nityaannadana scheme has celebrated another year of providing nourishment at Tirupati temple. Initiated in 1985 by N T Rama Rao, the endeavor now serves 2.8 lakh devotees daily. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the scheme's remarkable journey and its expansion across 60 other temples.

The Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam initiative was launched on April 6, 1985, with a modest start of feeding 2,000 people. Over four decades, it has transformed into a massive operation supported by a Trust Fund exceeding Rs 2,500 crore. This success is attributed to devotee cooperation and mutual partnership, Naidu expressed in a statement.

Furthermore, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams custodians have broadened their humanitarian reach by introducing similar programs in health and education sectors via the Vidya Danam Trust and Pranadanam Trust, continuing the spirit of generosity and support for societal welfare.