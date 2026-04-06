Whitney Leavitt's Stellar Broadway Debut Amid Personal Challenges

Reality television star and actor Whitney Leavitt is navigating a transformative 2026, marked by impressive Broadway success and personal trials. People magazine reports Leavitt's debut in 'Chicago' on February 2 as Roxie Hart; the show reached its highest weekly ticket sales in nearly 30 years, and her run has been extended twice, continuing through May 3.

Adding to the buzz, Leavitt is set to reunite with her former Dancing with the Stars partner Mark Ballas, who will join as Billy Flynn on April 6. Despite an overwhelming schedule, Leavitt describes it as a 'good kind of overwhelming,' illustrating the significant two months she's experienced.

Offstage, Leavitt faces intense times too. March marked the release of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' season four amidst production controversies for season five, involving domestic violence investigations linked to co-star Taylor Frankie Paul. Staying mostly silent, Leavitt emphasized the priority of safety, particularly of children. She attributes her grounded state to her close-knit circle, including her husband, family, and friends, highlighting the importance of a small, supportive circle.

This trusted circle now features Ballas, with whom she shares a deep connection. Their chemistry, formed during their time on Dancing with the Stars, seamlessly transfers to the stage. Ballas applauds their mutual work ethic and synergy, expressing enthusiasm despite limited rehearsal time for their Broadway performances, reported by People magazine.

(With inputs from agencies.)