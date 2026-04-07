The Controversial Encounter: Alleged Mob Incident Tied to Shah Bano Legacy

A woman, who professes to be an author, claimed to have been attacked by a mob in Indore under the suspicion of kidnapping. She was in the city as part of her research for a book on Shah Bano Begum, linked to a historic legal case.

Local police have denied any such mob attack took place, describing her accusations as unfounded. The woman alleged that Shah Bano's relatives demanded excessive fees for the book deal, leading to a confrontation where someone accused her of being a 'child lifter', sparking the mob's reaction.

Authorities revealed a misunderstanding over the term 'data theft' resulted in the confusion. A settlement was reached, with both sides withdrawing any legal pursuit. No official complaints were filed post the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)