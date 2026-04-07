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Haridwar Prepares for Ardh Kumbh Mela with Relocation of Meat Shops

Ahead of the Ardh Kumbh Mela, Haridwar Municipal Corporation plans to relocate all raw meat shops from urban areas to Sarai village. This decision aligns with religious sentiments, enforcing a 1935 bylaw banning the sale of meat, liquor, and eggs near Har Ki Pauri, despite political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:16 IST
Haridwar Prepares for Ardh Kumbh Mela with Relocation of Meat Shops
  • Country:
  • India

As preparations for the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela gather pace, the Haridwar Municipal Corporation voted to relocate all raw meat shops from the city to nearby Sarai village. This move aims to respect religious sensibilities and aligns with a longstanding ban on meat near Har Ki Pauri.

The decision was passed during a board meeting and has drawn mixed reactions, most notably from the Congress party. While Mayor Kiran Jaiswal emphasized the importance of this relocation to maintain Haridwar's sanctity as a pilgrimage site, Congress leader Aman Garg suggested stricter application of existing bylaws.

Historically, the municipal bylaws prohibit selling and consuming meat, liquor, and eggs within five kilometers of Har Ki Pauri, a rule rooted in religious tradition since 1935. This recent decision strengthens these restrictions, removing raw meat trade from urban areas altogether.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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