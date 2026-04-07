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Japanese Journalist Freed from Iranian Detention

A Japanese national, believed to be a journalist from NHK public television, has been released from detention in Iran. The release was confirmed on Monday, as announced by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara. The individual is reportedly in good health, though further details have not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-04-2026 08:19 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 08:19 IST
Japanese Journalist Freed from Iranian Detention
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A Japanese national, who had been held in Iran since January, has been released, according to Japan's government.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed the individual's release on Monday, suggesting the person is affiliated with NHK public television as a journalist.

While the individual is in good health, Kihara refrained from providing additional details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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