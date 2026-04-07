Dramatic Turn: Militia Agrees to Release Kidnapped American Journalist in Iraq

In a significant development, the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah has stated its intention to free Shelly Kittleson, an American journalist abducted in Baghdad last week. This decision, according to the group, is a gesture of respect towards the outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Kittleson, a seasoned freelance journalist with a strong presence in the Middle East, was taken amid warnings of threats against her. The rescue effort has been complicated by elusive leaders within the militia, making communication difficult and stalling negotiations.

Efforts to negotiate her release continue, with Iraqi and US officials working cautiously to secure her freedom. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical and security dynamics at play, with the State Department and FBI actively involved in securing Kittleson's return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)