Diplomatic Breakthrough: French Nationals Released from Iran

In an unexpected diplomatic resolution, two French nationals, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, have been allowed to return home after three and a half years in detention in Iran. The move follows negotiations that included France dropping a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice.

Iranian state media reported that their release was part of an understanding that also involved the freeing of Iranian student Mahdieh Esfandiari from French custody. Esfandiari had been convicted of glorifying terrorism but was released after serving nearly a year of her sentence, though uncertainties remain about her current status.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed relief at their release and praised the Omani authorities for mediating the negotiations. Meanwhile, France continues its firm diplomatic stance on regional issues, as highlighted by its refusal to allow military equipment transfers through its airspace and its role in tempering UN resolutions regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)