Iraqi Militia Set to Release Abducted U.S. Journalist

In a development marking a significant diplomatic effort, the Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah has announced its decision to release U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was abducted in Baghdad in late March. The group has demanded her immediate departure from Iraq upon release.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist known for her work in conflict zones, had contributed to the Middle East news site Al-Monitor. A video featuring a woman identifying herself as Kittleson surfaced on social media connected to Kataib Hezbollah, although its authenticity has yet to be independently verified by news agencies like Reuters.

The announcement of her release highlights the effective pressure exerted by the Iraqi government and influential Shi'ite leaders on the militia group. Shelly Kittleson's imminent freedom is reminiscent of a past incident involving Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton student released after being kidnapped by the same militia.

(With inputs from agencies.)