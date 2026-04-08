Left Menu

Iraqi Militia Set to Release Abducted U.S. Journalist

U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson, abducted in Baghdad by Kataib Hezbollah, is set for release with demands she exits Iraq immediately. Kittleson, also a contributor to Al-Monitor, had been kidnapped in March. Efforts by Iraqi government and Shi'ite leaders were pivotal in her imminent release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:25 IST
Iraqi Militia Set to Release Abducted U.S. Journalist

In a development marking a significant diplomatic effort, the Iraqi armed group Kataib Hezbollah has announced its decision to release U.S. journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was abducted in Baghdad in late March. The group has demanded her immediate departure from Iraq upon release.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist known for her work in conflict zones, had contributed to the Middle East news site Al-Monitor. A video featuring a woman identifying herself as Kittleson surfaced on social media connected to Kataib Hezbollah, although its authenticity has yet to be independently verified by news agencies like Reuters.

The announcement of her release highlights the effective pressure exerted by the Iraqi government and influential Shi'ite leaders on the militia group. Shelly Kittleson's imminent freedom is reminiscent of a past incident involving Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton student released after being kidnapped by the same militia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

 Italy
2
Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

 Global
3
U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfo...

 Global
4
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026