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Tragedy Strikes Easter Egg Hunt in Northern Germany

A tragic accident during an Easter egg hunt in northern Germany left three people dead, including a 10-month-old girl, when strong winds caused a tree to fall. Attended by around 50 people, the event turned devastating in the woods near Satrupholm. Authorities expressed deep condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Easter Egg Hunt in Northern Germany
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  • Country:
  • Germany

A tragic accident struck an Easter egg hunt in northern Germany on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including a 10-month-old girl. High winds toppled a 30-metre tree, falling onto the group near Satrupholm, as confirmed by local police.

The event was attended by approximately 50 people from a residential facility catering to new mothers, pregnant women, and children. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were found dead at the scene, while the woman's infant daughter succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Additionally, an 18-year-old woman was seriously injured and airlifted for medical attention.

The facility, part of the state-funded child welfare system, supports pregnant women and new mothers in need of assistance. The tragedy, occurring under a high-winds warning issued by the German weather service, has shaken the region. Government officials offered their condolences to families affected by the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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