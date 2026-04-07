Bridging Borders: Over 2,800 Visas Issued for Baisakhi Celebrations

The Pakistan high commission announced on Tuesday that it has issued more than 2,800 visas to Indian pilgrims keen on participating in the Baisakhi celebrations in Pakistan. This initiative is part of an ongoing bilateral protocol that facilitates religious pilgrimage between the two countries.

The annual festival, occurring from April 10-19, will welcome Sikh and Hindu pilgrims who intend to visit significant religious sites such as Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, among others.

Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich expressed his well-wishes for a spiritually rewarding experience for the pilgrims during their time in Pakistan, underscoring the cultural and religious ties between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)