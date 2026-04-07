Honoring Legends: MCA Unveils New Stand and Gates at Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to recognize its cricket legends with significant tributes at the Wankhede Stadium. The association will unveil the new Ravi Shastri Stand and dedicate gates to notable players Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.

The ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, will host Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, and other key figures. This initiative, approved in February, highlights MCA's efforts to preserve its sporting heritage and inspire future generations.

Ajinkya Naik emphasized the importance of the event, expressing pride in celebrating the pivotal roles these cricket icons have played. The initiative aims to honor their impact on Mumbai and Indian cricket, reinforcing the commitment to the sport's rich legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)