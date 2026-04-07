OutStation's 'Aaj Kal': A Melodic Dive into Emotional Longing

Teen sensation OutStation has struck a chord with fans once again, unveiling their second single, 'Aaj Kal'. Known for its heartfelt depiction of longing, the song resonates with listeners due to its raw emotional core.

According to a statement from the band, 'Aaj Kal' holds special significance for them as it has been integral to their journey from the outset. The immediate fan connection at their shows underscored the song's emotional potency. For the young band members, miles away from friends and family, the track channels personal longing every time it's performed.

OutStation celebrated the release of 'Aaj Kal' with a launch event in Guwahati, where thousands gathered to witness its debut. The moment was described as deeply unforgettable, marking a new milestone in the band's burgeoning career. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)