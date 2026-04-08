Arunachal Pradesh's Bid to Become a Global Mountaineering Hub

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik believes the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in West Kameng district could rise to national and international prominence.

During his campus visit, Parnaik urged the institute to position the state on the global mountaineering scene by inviting enthusiasts, both domestic and international, to explore its offerings.

With Arunachal Pradesh already boasting 16 Mount Everest summiteers, the governor emphasized nurturing the institute's adventure spirit and excellence to further expand its legacy.