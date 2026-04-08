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Treasures of Puri Jagannath Temple: A Historic Inventory Unfolds

The Puri Jagannath temple has initiated the second phase of its historic inventory process, scrutinizing the festival ornaments stored in its Bahar Ratna Bhandar. This comprehensive cataloguing exercise, in accordance with state SOPs, involves a team of experts and aims to ensure transparency and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:50 IST
Treasures of Puri Jagannath Temple: A Historic Inventory Unfolds
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The sacred Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple has begun its second phase of inventory, a historic event after 48 years. The exercise commenced at 11:30 a.m. with a select team, including Justice Biswanath Rath, overseeing the proceedings.

Focus now is on the Bahar Ratna Bhandar, where festival ornaments such as the notable 'Suna Bhesa' are stored. The treasury's well-guarded inventory process will continue till mid-April, ensuring all items—from gold-mixed to silver-mixed pieces—are accounted for as per the 1978 records.

Meticulous security measures are in place, with strict access controls and multi-layered security systems safeguarding the process. The project adheres to the Standard Operating Procedure set by the state government, guaranteeing both transparency and uninterrupted temple rituals.

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