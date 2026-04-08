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Cultural Extravaganza: Tawi Mahotsav Celebrates Baisakhi At Tawi Riverfront

Tawi Mahotsav, a three-day festival celebrating Baisakhi, will take place along the Tawi riverfront featuring cultural activities like Tawi Aarti, boating, a laser show, and wrestling. The event aims to promote Dogri culture and enhance tourism in Jammu while focusing on maintaining the cleanliness of the Tawi River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:20 IST
Cultural Extravaganza: Tawi Mahotsav Celebrates Baisakhi At Tawi Riverfront
  • Country:
  • India

The Tawi Riverfront in Jammu is set to host the 'Tawi Mahotsav,' a three-day celebration from April 14 to 16, marking the vibrant festival of Baisakhi. The event, coordinated by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), will feature attractions such as aarti, boating, and a laser show.

Commissioner Devansh Yadav emphasized that the festival intends to showcase Dogri culture, highlighting activities like wrestling, Dogri cuisine, and traditional handicrafts. Attention to water sports feasibility studies will help establish a permanent boating facility for the public.

Efforts are actively underway to maintain the river's cleanliness, including stringent penalties for littering. Enhanced awareness drives will educate visitors, with major temples implementing composting programs. The festival aims to enrich the cultural landscape while preserving the sacred Tawi River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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