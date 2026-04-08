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Indian Diplomat Honored with Freedom of the City of London

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami received the Freedom of the City of London for his contributions to strengthening India-UK relations. The award, dating back to the 13th century, was presented in recognition of his role in economic and cultural ties during his tenure in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:59 IST
Indian Diplomat Honored with Freedom of the City of London
Vikram Doraiswami
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vikram Doraiswami, Indian High Commissioner to the UK, has been awarded the prestigious Freedom of the City of London, acknowledging his significant contributions to India-UK relations.

With a tenure marked by the conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and deeper bilateral relationships, Doraiswami's work received accolades during a ceremony at London's historic Guildhall. Dame Susan Langley, the Lady Mayor of the City of London, praised his role in strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

As Doraiswami prepares to take on his new role as India's ambassador to China, his impactful work leaves behind a robust foundation for continued collaboration, according to Chris Hayward of the City of London Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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