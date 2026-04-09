The Fall of the 'Ketamine Queen': A Tragic Overdose Case

Jasveen Sangha, infamously dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen,' received a 15-year prison sentence on Wednesday for supplying the ketamine dose that led to the tragic overdose of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry.

Sangha, a dual citizen, had pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges concerning Perry's death in 2023 at age 54. U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Garnett imposed the sentence, aligning with federal prosecutors' recommendations.

Despite expressing remorse during her sentencing, Judge Garnett highlighted Sangha's continued illegal activities post Perry's death as a factor in her verdict. The case sheds light on Perry's substance abuse issues related to ketamine addiction, exacerbated by unscrupulous providers.