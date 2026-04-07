Punjab Police Disrupt Major Pakistan-Linked Narcotics Network

The Punjab Police announced on Tuesday the successful dismantling of a narcotics smuggling module linked to Pakistan, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of 16.8 kg of heroin in Kapurthala's Phagwara.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed that initial investigations indicate the involvement of handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai, who orchestrated the drug trafficking.

Further efforts are underway to trace the network, with more arrests anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)