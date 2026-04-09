BTS Reignites Global Stage with Record-Breaking 'ARIRANG' Tour
BTS embarks on their massive 'ARIRANG' world tour following a multi-year hiatus due to military service. The tour is projected to match or surpass previous high-grossing tours by the likes of Taylor Swift and Coldplay. The album and the tour highlight the band's global and cultural influence.
BTS is set to conquer the global music scene once again as they embark on their 'ARIRANG' world tour, starting in South Korea. The tour marks the end of a lengthy break due to the members' military service obligations.
Their comeback album 'ARIRANG' has marked significant achievements, topping the Billboard 200 chart and drawing considerable streaming figures. Analysts suggest the tour's financial returns may rival or exceed those of previously record-breaking tours.
The tour spans 34 cities, encompassing a wide geographical reach, emphasizing BTS's global appeal. All initial presale tickets sold out rapidly, demonstrating the band's unwavering fan support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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