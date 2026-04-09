Left Menu

BTS Reignites Global Stage with Record-Breaking 'ARIRANG' Tour

BTS embarks on their massive 'ARIRANG' world tour following a multi-year hiatus due to military service. The tour is projected to match or surpass previous high-grossing tours by the likes of Taylor Swift and Coldplay. The album and the tour highlight the band's global and cultural influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:48 IST
BTS Reignites Global Stage with Record-Breaking 'ARIRANG' Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BTS is set to conquer the global music scene once again as they embark on their 'ARIRANG' world tour, starting in South Korea. The tour marks the end of a lengthy break due to the members' military service obligations.

Their comeback album 'ARIRANG' has marked significant achievements, topping the Billboard 200 chart and drawing considerable streaming figures. Analysts suggest the tour's financial returns may rival or exceed those of previously record-breaking tours.

The tour spans 34 cities, encompassing a wide geographical reach, emphasizing BTS's global appeal. All initial presale tickets sold out rapidly, demonstrating the band's unwavering fan support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korea's Cutting-Edge Warfare Tests Sparks Global Attention

North Korea's Cutting-Edge Warfare Tests Sparks Global Attention

 Global
2
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Trump and Iran's Path to Peace

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Trump and Iran's Path to Peace

 Australia
3
Court Dismisses Former Honduran President's Appeal

Court Dismisses Former Honduran President's Appeal

 Global
4
Pivotal Votes in Assam and Puducherry: A Call for Unity and Integrity

Pivotal Votes in Assam and Puducherry: A Call for Unity and Integrity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026