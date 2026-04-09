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ICCR's Message of Peace: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in a Global Context

In a press briefing, ICCR's DG, K Nandini Singla, highlighted India's commitment to peace, harmony, and the universal brotherhood concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' Amid global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine War and tensions in West Asia, she emphasized the importance of cultural connections in maintaining international peace and advocating Indian values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:00 IST
ICCR's Message of Peace: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in a Global Context
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  • India

India reiterates its stance on global peace and harmony through the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' ICCR Director General K Nandini Singla announced. During an Azad Bhawan press conference on ICCR's 77th foundation day eve, Singla stressed that Indian values remain pertinent amidst war and conflict worldwide.

Singla pointed to the conditional ceasefire in the West Asia conflict involving Iran and the US as a pivotal moment. India has lauded the ceasefire, urging continual navigation and commerce through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The situation's impact on energy sourcing has rippled globally.

Highlighting cultural exchanges as a steadfast connection amidst geopolitical strife, Singla underscored ICCR's ongoing mission to project India's cultural richness and universal values. The 77th foundation day at Delhi University will celebrate these aspects with foreign students on ICCR scholarships performing Indian dance forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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