Pope Leo's Hopeful Easter Call Amid Global Conflicts
Pope Leo, the first US-born pontiff, celebrated his inaugural Easter Mass urging hope against the backdrop of global conflicts, including the US-Israeli war on Iran and Russia-Ukraine hostilities. He addressed injustices and profit-driven abuses, reflecting on humanity's capacity for renewal despite adversity.
In his inaugural Easter Mass, Pope Leo called for hope and peace in the face of escalating global conflicts. From St. Peter's Square, he condemned those prioritizing war and profit over humanity, urging an end to hostilities.
With the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and Russia's aggression in Ukraine ongoing, Leo appealed to the faithful to maintain hope amid violence and societal injustices, reflecting on humanity's potential for renewal.
Meanwhile, Christians in the Holy Land marked Easter with dampened celebrations due to Israeli-imposed restrictions amid regional tensions. In his homily, Leo expressed caution against indifference to persistent injustices, highlighting the need for resilience in troubled times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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