Even in 100 years, TMC cannot absolve itself of sins it committed against Bengal's youth: PM Modi at poll rally in Haldia.
PTI | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Even in 100 years, TMC cannot absolve itself of sins it committed against Bengal's youth: PM Modi at poll rally in Haldia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM Modi
- TMC
- Bengal
- youth
- politics
- Trinamool Congress
- rally
- Haldia
- elections
- governance
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