Diplomatic Crossroads: UK's Call for Calm Amid Middle-East Tensions

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned Israel's recent military activities in Lebanon, describing them as 'deeply damaging' to the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East. In an interview with Times Radio, Cooper stressed the need to include Lebanon in the current ceasefire agreements.

She warned that Israel's attacks could destabilize the entire region and called for an immediate end to hostilities. The UK, facing criticism from US President Donald Trump for its stance on Iran, is actively seeking to protect its Gulf allies while exploring solutions to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz.

In comments to Sky News, Cooper emphasized the dangers of inflammatory rhetoric, particularly remarks made by Trump about Iran. She noted that maintaining close ties with the US is vital, but said it's crucial to adopt a measured approach in diplomatic efforts to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)