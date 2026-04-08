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Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India's Message of Peace Amid Global Conflicts

In a press conference ahead of the ICCR's 77th foundation day, Director General K Nandini Singla emphasized the importance of India's ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, especially during global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and West Asia wars. She underscored culture as a bridge in tense geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:37 IST
Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India's Message of Peace Amid Global Conflicts
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations' 77th foundation day, K Nandini Singla, ICCR's Director General, highlighted India's enduring message of peace and universal brotherhood, encapsulated in the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Addressing the press at Azad Bhawan, she emphasized the increasing relevance of these values amidst current global conflicts, such as the prolonged Russia-Ukraine War and the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Reinforcing India's stance, Singla noted that cultural connections could transcend geopolitical rifts, serving as a bridge when traditional communication channels cease. She reiterated that India's vision revolves around global peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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