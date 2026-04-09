Amanda Seyfried Lends Voice to Modern Cinderella in Netflix's 'Steps'

Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried will voice Cinderella in Netflix's latest animated venture, 'Steps', bringing a modern twist to the timeless fairy tale. Slated for release in 2026, the film shifts attention to the often-overlooked stepsisters.

'Steps' is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, and revolves around stepsister Lilith, played by Ali Wong, who is unjustly blamed for an incident at a royal ball. Lilith teams up with Cinderella, voiced by Seyfried, and her sister Margot, portrayed by Stephanie Hsu, to save their kingdom.

Filmmaker Tzue praised Seyfried's ability to humanize her roles, an essential factor for reimagining a character as legendary as Cinderella. Produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing, the film promises a Cinderella who is both hilarious and heartbreakingly human.