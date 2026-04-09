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Amanda Seyfried Lends Voice to Modern Cinderella in Netflix's 'Steps'

Amanda Seyfried is set to voice Cinderella in Netflix's 'Steps', alongside Ali Wong and Stephanie Hsu. The animated film revisits the classic tale, with focus on the stepsisters. Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, the film offers a modern, relatable heroine, scheduled for a 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:52 IST
Amanda Seyfried Lends Voice to Modern Cinderella in Netflix's 'Steps'
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Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried will voice Cinderella in Netflix's latest animated venture, 'Steps', bringing a modern twist to the timeless fairy tale. Slated for release in 2026, the film shifts attention to the often-overlooked stepsisters.

'Steps' is directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, and revolves around stepsister Lilith, played by Ali Wong, who is unjustly blamed for an incident at a royal ball. Lilith teams up with Cinderella, voiced by Seyfried, and her sister Margot, portrayed by Stephanie Hsu, to save their kingdom.

Filmmaker Tzue praised Seyfried's ability to humanize her roles, an essential factor for reimagining a character as legendary as Cinderella. Produced by Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell, and Kim Lessing, the film promises a Cinderella who is both hilarious and heartbreakingly human.

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