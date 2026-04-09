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Real Cricket 4.7 Update: A New Era for Mobile T20 Gaming

The 4.7 update of Real Cricket marks a transformative phase for mobile T20 gaming with seven licensed IPL franchises and authentic gameplay dynamics. With Irfan Pathan's commentary, real player actions, and new global stadiums, KRAFTON India and Nautilus Mobile bring fans closer to the heart of cricketing action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:59 IST
Real Cricket 4.7 Update: A New Era for Mobile T20 Gaming

The latest update for Real Cricket, version 4.7, ushers in a new era for mobile T20 gaming. Featuring seven officially licensed IPL franchises and authentic player dynamics, the game promises to bring the excitement of cricket straight to the player's fingertips. This update is the franchise's most ambitious yet.

Irfan Pathan, a former India all-rounder, lends his voice to the commentary box, adding authenticity to the game's broadcast experience. Twenty international cricketers now showcase their real bowling actions within the game, enhancing the virtual cricketing experience. Global expansions see the addition of two new stadiums located in Dhaka and Johannesburg, enriching the game's competitive venues.

Designed by KRAFTON India and Nautilus Mobile, the update also features a Season-Long Community Experience and a 60-day RCPL Community Event. These initiatives not only immerse players in the T20 season but enable them to fight for their favorite franchises, making every game an engaging, community-focused mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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