High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

Pakistan is preparing to host a critical diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran on Friday, aiming to bolster a fragile ceasefire and prevent further escalation in West Asia.

The US and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire, preceding face-to-face discussions in Islamabad to transform the truce into a durable peace.

The upcoming negotiations, which revolve around sanctions relief and regional security, have heightened global interest owing to their potential impact on the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)