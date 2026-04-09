Himachal Pradesh's Democracy Under Siege: BJP Accuses Congress of Electoral Manipulation

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing them of undermining democracy.

Bindal claims the government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is manipulating the reservation status of local bodies to influence elections.

He insists this tactic subverts constitutional norms, causing public dismay. He warns the BJP will oppose these practices on multiple platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)