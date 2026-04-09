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Himachal Pradesh's Democracy Under Siege: BJP Accuses Congress of Electoral Manipulation

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal accuses Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Congress government of undermining democracy by manipulating panchayati raj and urban local body elections. The BJP alleges alterations in reservation status to suit political interests, violating constitutional mandates and causing public frustration. The BJP vows to challenge these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Democracy Under Siege: BJP Accuses Congress of Electoral Manipulation
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Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal has launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing them of undermining democracy.

Bindal claims the government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is manipulating the reservation status of local bodies to influence elections.

He insists this tactic subverts constitutional norms, causing public dismay. He warns the BJP will oppose these practices on multiple platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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