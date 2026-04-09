TMC's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) slogan nothing more than empty talk: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal' Birbhum.
PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:13 IST
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- India
TMC's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) slogan nothing more than empty talk: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal' Birbhum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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