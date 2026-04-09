Left Menu

TMC's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) slogan nothing more than empty talk: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal' Birbhum.

PTI | Suri | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:13 IST
TMC's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) slogan nothing more than empty talk: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal' Birbhum.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) slogan nothing more than empty talk: PM Modi at poll rally in Bengal' Birbhum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TCS' overall headcount dropped by 23,460 to 5.84 lakh employees in FY26: Company filing.

TCS' overall headcount dropped by 23,460 to 5.84 lakh employees in FY26: Com...

 Global
2
TMC stole MGNREGA money; elect BJP, we will implement VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal, transfer money directly to beneficiary accounts: PM.

TMC stole MGNREGA money; elect BJP, we will implement VB-G RAM G scheme in B...

 India
3
Talisma Unveils Revolutionary AI Platform for Financial Services and Education

Talisma Unveils Revolutionary AI Platform for Financial Services and Educati...

 India
4
Channel Tragedy: Migrant Crisis Intensifies

Channel Tragedy: Migrant Crisis Intensifies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026