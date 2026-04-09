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Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan's Energy Partnership

Union Minister Manohar Lal visited Bhutan for four days to discuss energy security and sustainable development. The visit emphasized India-Bhutan's commitment to clean energy and bilateral cooperation. Key advancements included agreements on hydropower project tariffs and a framework for cross-border electricity exchange, enhancing bilateral power trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:13 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-Bhutan's Energy Partnership
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Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal has arrived in Bhutan for a crucial four-day visit centered on strengthening energy security and sustainable development. The visit signifies a significant step in deepening India-Bhutan bilateral ties.

In meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and other leaders, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation in clean energy. Discussions highlighted ongoing cooperation in the hydropower sector and explored new avenues in renewable energy and regional power trade.

Highlighting a pivotal development, the countries signed the Tariff Protocol for the Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project and a methodology for reactive energy accounting. These agreements enhance grid stability and efficiency in cross-border electricity exchange, aligning with their mutual vision for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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