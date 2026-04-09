Political Clash: Words Fly Between AIADMK and DMK Leaders
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for his absence during the pandemic. Speaking at a rally, he claimed Stalin hadn't provided proper guidance. Stalin responded by recalling his past political struggles and rejected Palaniswami's accusations as driven by fear of defeat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In the heat of Tamil Nadu's political landscape, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's visibility during the pandemic.
Palaniswami, speaking at a rally, accused Stalin of failing to guide the state effectively. He denied making personal attacks, focusing instead on Stalin's alleged inactivity.
Stalin countered, highlighting his long-standing political resilience. He dismissed Palaniswami's claims, attributing them to fear of losing electoral ground, and declared his readiness to face any adversities, including the pandemic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- DMK
- Palaniswami
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- elections
- pandemic
- COVID-19
- political rivalry
ALSO READ
Political Shake-Up: High-Profile Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Elections
Stars Shine at Polls: Cinema Icons Electrify Kerala's 2026 Assembly Elections
Race for Assam: High Stakes Assembly Elections Unfold
Political Tensions Rise as Election Commission Makes Strategic Transfers in Tamil Nadu
High Stakes in Nagaland: Peaceful By-Elections Under Tight Security