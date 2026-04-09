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Political Clash: Words Fly Between AIADMK and DMK Leaders

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for his absence during the pandemic. Speaking at a rally, he claimed Stalin hadn't provided proper guidance. Stalin responded by recalling his past political struggles and rejected Palaniswami's accusations as driven by fear of defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:14 IST
Political Clash: Words Fly Between AIADMK and DMK Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

In the heat of Tamil Nadu's political landscape, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned Chief Minister M K Stalin's visibility during the pandemic.

Palaniswami, speaking at a rally, accused Stalin of failing to guide the state effectively. He denied making personal attacks, focusing instead on Stalin's alleged inactivity.

Stalin countered, highlighting his long-standing political resilience. He dismissed Palaniswami's claims, attributing them to fear of losing electoral ground, and declared his readiness to face any adversities, including the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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