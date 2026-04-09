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Exploring Delhi's Heritage: The Electric Double-Decker Experience

Delhi's new electric double-decker bus service, launched on February 28, 2023, offers tourists and residents a unique way to explore the city. With around 800 passengers since its inception, the service connects key sites such as Bharat Mandapam and the National War Memorial, enhancing Delhi's tourism appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:49 IST
Exploring Delhi's Heritage: The Electric Double-Decker Experience
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Delhi's landscape is witnessing a revolution with the introduction of a new electric double-decker bus service, drawing the attention of both residents and tourists. Launched on February 28, this initiative seeks to invigorate the capital's tourism by providing a scenic and eco-friendly tour experience.

Since its debut, the bus has garnered approximately 800 passengers, with weekends seeing higher footfall due to its growing popularity for leisure travel. The service runs every day except Monday, covering iconic sites like the National War Memorial and Dilli Haat, offering passengers a structured glimpse of central Delhi.

Driven by the ambition to boost tourism, the Delhi government reinstated this transport mode, last seen in 1989. Each bus, accommodating 63 passengers, promises a guided journey that delves into the city's rich cultural and historical tapestry, reinforcing the allure of the city's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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