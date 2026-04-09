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Sunil Lahri Shares Insights on Nitesh Tiwari's Ambitious 'Ramayana'

Actor Sunil Lahri, famous for his role as Lakshman in the TV serial 'Ramayan', expresses hopes for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. He discusses the portrayal of characters and the film's special effects, wishing it becomes a landmark film showcasing Indian culture appropriately. The film is set for a Diwali 2026 release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:21 IST
Sunil Lahri Shares Insights on Nitesh Tiwari's Ambitious 'Ramayana'
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Actor Sunil Lahri, known for his iconic role as Lakshman in the TV series 'Ramayan', has voiced his hopes and concerns about Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film adaptation of the classic epic, 'Ramayana'. Lahri wishes for the film to become a cultural landmark, presenting the mythological story in a way that evokes the right emotions.

The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana, has already sparked discussions following its teaser release. While praising Kapoor's talent, Lahri pointed out that the 'innocence' crucial to the character of Ram seemed lacking and expressed mixed feelings about the teaser's visuals.

Set to release in Diwali 2026, the film is a two-part live-action epic produced by Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Monster Mind Creations. Lahri shared concerns about the modern depiction of demons, comparing them to Hollywood sci-fi movies, and reminisced about the authenticity and simplicity of the original 'Ramayan' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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