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Dastkar's Solidarity Bazaar: Revival of Artistry

Dastkar is hosting a Solidarity Bazaar to support artisans affected by a fire that devastated stalls and cultural heritages. The event aims to offer relief and support recovery with over 90 stalls featuring handcrafted goods, emphasizing the resilience of artisans determined to rebuild their livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:33 IST
Dastkar's Solidarity Bazaar: Revival of Artistry
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined effort to aid artisans devastated by a recent fire, NGO Dastkar announced the hosting of a 'Solidarity Bazaar' at its Nature Bazaar venue in Andheria Modh, Chhattarpur from April 9 to April 20. The fire last month destroyed 42 stalls, severely impacting 26 artisan groups.

Laila Tyabji, founder of Dastkar, highlighted the cultural loss, noting, 'Craft products are not just made by hands, but by heads, hearts, and ancestral memory.' She stressed the importance of the bazaar in mobilizing resources to support the artisans' recovery and rehabilitation.

The event will feature over 90 stalls, displaying a diverse range of handcrafted apparel, pottery, décor, and natural wellness goods. Despite the tragedy, 20 of the affected artisan groups will participate, showcasing a remarkable resolve to restore their livelihoods and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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