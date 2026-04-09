Stalwarts and Newcomers: The Buzz of 79th Cannes Film Festival

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to feature an intriguing mix of cinema veterans and fresh voices, with 21 titles contending for the prestigious Palme d'Or. Among the highlights are celebrated directors like Pawel Pawlikowski and Pedro Almodovar, competing alongside new filmmakers in the glittering setting of southern France.

Festival Director Thierry Fremaux highlighted the shift in Hollywood's presence at this year's event, noting the absence of big studio films as a result of weak box office returns. He described it as a transitional period for the U.S. film industry but expressed optimism about its future recovery.

The competition will also see previous winners such as Hirokazu Kore-eda and Cristian Mungiu returning with their latest works. Meanwhile, the festival maintains a diverse lineup, with films spanning cultural narratives and notable entries directed by women. Park Chan-wook will preside over the jury this year.