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Court Upholds Renewal Rights for Overseas Resident

The Allahabad High Court ruled in favor of renewing the passport for Dilip, a resident currently in Saudi Arabia, directing the regional passport officer to expedite the process. The case arose after a previous court order denied renewal due to a pending criminal case against Dilip in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:16 IST
Court Upholds Renewal Rights for Overseas Resident
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The Allahabad High Court has underscored the legitimate right to passport renewal, even in the face of anxiety and public safety concerns. Allowing an application from Dilip, a Rampur resident in Saudi Arabia, Justice Saurabh Srivastava ordered the immediate renewal of his passport by the regional passport officer.

The court overturned a previous ruling by an additional chief judicial magistrate that denied Dilip's renewal request. Dilip, who is facing a non-bailable warrant in a criminal case in India, sought passport renewal to return for court proceedings but was initially denied amid state counsel fears over his return.

In its judgment, the High Court emphasized that passport renewal is an inherent right and cannot be obstructed by speculative concerns. It instructed the regional passport officer to proceed with the renewal if there were no further legal barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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