Bengaluru Police Debunks Zombie Drug Claims

A viral video depicting a man in a disoriented state led to widespread speculation about the use of a so-called 'zombie drug.' However, Bengaluru police have confirmed that the man had not consumed any narcotic substances. An official statement released on Thursday clarified that the individual was suffering from arthritis and had consumed alcohol alongside prescribed pain medication, leading to his disoriented state as seen in the footage.

Amid growing concerns about the suspected synthetic drug's availability in the city, the Bangalore City Police traced the individual near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, and subjected him to a detailed medical examination. The results revealed no traces of known narcotic or psychotropic substances. The man had recently come to Bengaluru in search of work and has been residing there for three months.

Authorities are urging the public not to disseminate unverified or misleading information on social media, which can cause unnecessary panic and damage individual reputations. The Bengaluru police reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug abuse and called for public assistance in reporting drug-related matters instead of circulating unsupported claims online. Strict action is warned against those spreading false information.

(With inputs from agencies.)