Manipur Curfew Eased Amid Internet Shutdown Amidst Rising Tensions
The Manipur government has slightly relaxed the ongoing curfew in Imphal West, allowing a brief four-hour window for residents to leave their homes. Despite this, gatherings and carrying weapons remain banned. This comes after an internet shutdown due to rising tensions following a violent incident in the region.
- Country:
- India
The Manipur government has adjusted its ongoing curfew policy for the Imphal West district, now permitting residents to step out between 5 to 9 AM. K Jadumani Singh, District Magistrate of Imphal West, announced the change, maintaining that outside this window, the curfew remains in place until 5 AM the next day.
During the eased period, gatherings of five or more people are prohibited, and the possession of weapons, including sticks and stones, is forbidden. These measures aim to preserve public safety and ensure the stability of law and order in the district.
Exempt from these restrictions are law enforcement, healthcare professionals, and essential services like the Power Department, banking institutions, and judicial agencies including local tribunals and the High Court of Manipur. The relaxed routine will persist until further notice from the District Magistrate.
Earlier this week, internet services were suspended across five districts, including Imphal West and East, as a security measure to prevent misuse of social media for spreading misinformation and incitement. This decision follows a violent attack in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai where two children were killed, leading to unrest and protests in the area.
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